Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Share Price

News stories about National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Express Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected National Express Group’s score:

Get National Express Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPGF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NXPGF opened at $2.94 on Monday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.