Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.93.

SEDG opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,909,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 316,763 shares in the company, valued at $33,462,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,971 shares of company stock worth $10,274,743. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

