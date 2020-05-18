Snovian.Space Price Hits $0.0010 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $377,730.13 and $18.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.98 or 0.03461215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054364 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031153 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 374,634,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,928,798 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.