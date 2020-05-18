SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDC. Bank of America cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.02.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,300 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,480,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 499.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 357.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.