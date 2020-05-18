SmartCoin (SMC) Market Capitalization Tops $19,565.85

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,565.85 and $48.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 838.6% higher against the US dollar. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00466133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003145 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 29,060,760 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

