SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sidoti lifted their target price on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

SKYW stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in SkyWest by 33.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 962.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

