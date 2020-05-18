Skyline (SKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. Skyline has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Skyline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

