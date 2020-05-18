SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SITE Centers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,436.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,366,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $7,477,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 25.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 870,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 837,590 shares in the last quarter.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

