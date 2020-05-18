Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.63 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

