Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 91 ($1.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday.

LON SRE traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.30 ($0.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.41. Sirius Real Estate has a 1-year low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.50 ($1.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $732.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

