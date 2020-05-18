SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.77

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 5804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SILV shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,297,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 141,521 shares in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.