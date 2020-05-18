Sidoti Raises Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Price Target to $12.00

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) had its price objective boosted by Sidoti from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HVT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,921. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $282.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,435.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

