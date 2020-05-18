Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €68.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.83 ($89.34).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE stock opened at €93.20 ($108.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -33.39. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a one year high of €92.70 ($107.79). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.78.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.