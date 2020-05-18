Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after buying an additional 220,952 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,360.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

