Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,791 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.