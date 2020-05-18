Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SENS opened at GBX 42.40 ($0.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.65. Sensyne Health has a 1-year low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.17).

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

