Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,314 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 561,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 558,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,723,000 after acquiring an additional 455,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,256. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.