Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) & DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) Critical Comparison

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Security Federal Co. (SC) alerts:

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal Co. (SC) 14.50% 7.43% 0.69% DSA FINL CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A

Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. DSA FINL CORP/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Security Federal Co. (SC) and DSA FINL CORP/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal Co. (SC) $46.03 million 1.87 $7.79 million N/A N/A DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 3.64 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

Security Federal Co. (SC) has higher revenue and earnings than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Volatility and Risk

Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSA FINL CORP/SH has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security Federal Co. (SC) beats DSA FINL CORP/SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Federal Co. (SC) Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates 16 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

DSA FINL CORP/SH Company Profile

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Co. (SC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal Co. (SC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.