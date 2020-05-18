Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 13,950 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 91.9% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,875 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 305,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

