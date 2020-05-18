Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.86 ($70.77).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €64.20 ($74.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.16. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 1-year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.75.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.