Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €63.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €63.50 ($73.84) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.86 ($70.77).

G24 stock opened at €64.20 ($74.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 12 month high of €65.75 ($76.45). The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.75.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

