Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €63.50 ($73.84) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.86 ($70.77).

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR:G24 opened at €64.20 ($74.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 86.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.75. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 12-month high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.