Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.42

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.42 and last traded at $144.00, with a volume of 5486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.56.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,629,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

