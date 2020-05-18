Scotiabank Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $225.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

BYDGF stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.63. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

