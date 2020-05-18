Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $217.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.65.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.