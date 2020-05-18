Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $192.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $217.00 price objective (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

