Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Sells $4,237,800.00 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $141.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,111,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,343,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

