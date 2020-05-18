Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $360.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.83.

NVDA opened at $339.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $340.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

