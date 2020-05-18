Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €113.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRK. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €108.00 ($125.58).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €104.30 ($121.28) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.70.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

