Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €113.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRK. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €108.00 ($125.58).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €104.30 ($121.28) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.70.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

