Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €69.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($80.81) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.80 ($105.58) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.07 ($94.26).

ETR:FME opened at €73.10 ($85.00) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a one year high of €81.10 ($94.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

