Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €74.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.91 ($99.89).

SAF opened at €73.00 ($84.88) on Thursday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €121.22.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

