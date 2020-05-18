Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SFE stock opened at GBX 26.96 ($0.35) on Thursday. Safestyle UK has a 1-year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23). The firm has a market cap of $36.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

