Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SFE stock opened at GBX 26.96 ($0.35) on Thursday. Safestyle UK has a 1-year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23). The firm has a market cap of $36.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66.
Safestyle UK Company Profile
