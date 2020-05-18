SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.27 ($7.29).

Shares of SFQ opened at €5.04 ($5.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11. The stock has a market cap of $225.52 million and a P/E ratio of 26.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.00. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of €11.08 ($12.88).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

