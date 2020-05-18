RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.96 ($33.67).

FRA RWE opened at €28.47 ($33.10) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.60. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

