Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 353,714 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949,038 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 353,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Ford Motor worth $24,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

