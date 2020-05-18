RPICoin (RPI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 87.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $26,892.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00046344 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 962,802,987 coins and its circulating supply is 922,791,051 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

