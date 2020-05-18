Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500 at HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price reduced by HSBC from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RDSB. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price (down from GBX 1,700 ($22.36)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,861.95 ($24.49).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,243 ($16.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,346.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,860.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

