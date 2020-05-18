Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTCWY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DTCWY opened at $20.08 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

