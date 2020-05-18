Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to $25.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWYUF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.50 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

