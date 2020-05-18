Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Price Target to $11.00

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIM. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,270. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.90.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda bought 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $408,182.00. Also, Director Paul Donlin purchased 75,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $748,500.00. Insiders have acquired 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.