Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ROR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective (down from GBX 320 ($4.21)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 267.73 ($3.52).

Shares of LON ROR traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 245 ($3.22). 321,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 291.78.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rotork will post 1364.9999983 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

