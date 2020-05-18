Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of V traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.04. 2,688,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,536,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average of $183.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $356.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

