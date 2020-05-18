Rossmore Private Capital Has $550,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. 2,356,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,415,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

