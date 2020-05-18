Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $202.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.25. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

