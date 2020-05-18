Reviewing Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) & Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Timberline Resources and Gold Reserve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and Gold Reserve’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Gold Reserve $1.60 million 96.28 -$13.15 million N/A N/A

Timberline Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Reserve.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -11.52% -10.78% Gold Reserve N/A -12.58% -12.35%

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Gold Reserve on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

