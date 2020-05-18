Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Revolve Group (RVLV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV):

5/14/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $9.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $11.00 to $14.00.

4/22/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Revolve Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Revolve Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $14.19 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $929.98 million and a PE ratio of -54.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 59.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

