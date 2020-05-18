Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS: HVRRY) recently:

5/12/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S was downgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/5/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/1/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

4/28/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

4/9/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of HVRRY opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $2.164 dividend. This is a positive change from HANNOVER RUECK/S’s previous None dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.