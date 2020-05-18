Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.79

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.79 and last traded at $142.92, with a volume of 5509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.48.
RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.
The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 308.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09.
In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $2,547,138.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,632. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.
See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.