Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.79

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.79 and last traded at $142.92, with a volume of 5509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.48.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 308.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $2,547,138.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,632. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

