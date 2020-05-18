Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.00

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 7228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,086 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 432,946 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 242,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

