Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

REGI opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $900.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 63.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 151.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 233.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

